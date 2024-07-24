Scooter Rider Killed By Underage Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 23, officers responded to the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway, where there was a reported hit-and-run involving a Mazda.

Police say that the teen driver in the vehicle struck a 31-year-old man driving an electric scooter on the highway, leaving him with critical injuries.

The teen then fled the area, but was tracked down near the crash scene in the 2800 block of Jefferson Street, where he was apprehend, taken to the Department of Juvenile Services and charged.

No details about the charges have been provided by investigators.

According to police, the scooter rider was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

