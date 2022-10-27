Sparks Elementary School Calls Classes Early Due To Fumes From Overnight Farm Fire

A Maryland elementary school was forced to close early on Thursday morning due to an overnight fire.

Baltimore County Public School officials announced that Sparks Elementary School on Belfast Road had to close at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 due to fumes from an overnight fire at a nearby farm close to I-83.

The fire caused the air quality inside the building to drop, prompting officials to cancel the school day early as smoke was still visible on Thursday morning.

All afternoon and evening activities at Sparks Elementary were also canceled on Thursday.

No word was given about classes on Friday, Oct. 28. Check Daily Voice for updates.

