Seventh Gun Seized From Baltimore Student This Year: Reports

Officials say that a minor at a Baltimore elementary/middle school was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after being caught with a loaded gun, according to multiple reports.

The gun was found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School, officials said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on campus, investigators said when a student was showing it off to friends.

No other students were involved.

It is the seventh gun seized from a student in the district so far in the early going of the new school year.

Last week, a similar situation played out at the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, when a student was busted with a firearm just weeks after a student was shot and killed there.

