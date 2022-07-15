More Schools In Baltimore Closed Following Storm Damage

The severe damage caused by storms that tore through Maryland earlier this week continue to close schools throughout Baltimore County, officials say.

The storms ripped through the Baltimore area on Tuesday, July 12, and caused severe damage including downed trees and extended power outages.

Daily Voice previously reported on the school closures for Thursday, July 14.

A list of school closures for Friday, July 15 is as follows:

Carroll Manor Elementary School;

Hereford Middle School;

Pot Spring Elementary School;

Riderwood Elementary School;

Summit Park Elementary School.

The Cockeysville Bus Lot will also be closed.

