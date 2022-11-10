High School STEM Teacher, Parent Facing Child Porn Charges In Baltimore

Authorities say that a high school teacher in Maryland has been fired after being charged with child pornography offenses.

School officials at Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore issued an alert to parents advising of an ongoing investigation regarding Zev Steen, a STEM teacher, and parent who has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

They said that Steen was “terminated immediately."

Educators addressed students in the 8th through 12th grades and discussed certain specific points, affirming that the administration is complying with the administration.

“We are horrified and saddened to have to write and share this letter,” school officials said. “It is important to recognize that this traumatic experience presents an opportunity to have a conversation with your child about personal safety.

“We will continue to communicate with you, our parents, and our partners, as necessary.”

The investigation into Steen is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Baltimore Police Sgt. William Currie by calling (443) 938-0466.

There will also be a ZOOM meeting for parents at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a “veteran traumatologist (who) has worked in the field for over two decades.”

“Mrs. Farbman will guide parents and staff members on how to communicate with our daughters and students about this confusing and difficult situation and how to support them during this challenging time.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.