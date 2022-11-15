Former Jewish Baltimore HS Teacher Re-Arrested, Facing New Charges, Including Rape

Days after being released on bond following an arrest for child pornography offenses, William Zev Steen, a former STEM teacher at an all-girls Orthodox Jewish high school was re-arrested and is being held without bond on new charges, including rape and abusing a minor.

Steen was the subject of an investigation that ultimately led to his firing from Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore and arrest for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography. He was later released from custody on a bond pending a future court appearance.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials announced that Steen was re-arrested on multiple new damning charges stemming from an alleged incident in December 2005, according to court records.

The new charges include:

First-degree rape;

Sexual abuse of a minor;

First-degree assault;

Child abuse;

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree sex offense;

Child porn;

Incest;

Perverted practice;

Fourth-degree sexual offense.

Steen has not been released from jail this time, and is currently being held without bond.

According to police, Steen was identified as a suspect after he was linked to websites that were sharing child pornography online. A search of his laptop and external hard drive determined that he had "numerous" child porn files that he was unsuccessful in deleting.

Steen's LinkedIn profile says he's the CEO of MirageID, an identity-tracking company. He is also heavily involved in TAG (Technology Awareness Group) Baltimore, which "provides free guidance on choosing devices, step-by-step filter installs, and live tech support 20 hours a day," its website says. TAG announced that they terminated Steen on Tuesday, Nov. 8 but did not provide a reason.

“We are horrified and saddened to have to write and share this letter,” school officials previously said. “It is important to recognize that this traumatic experience presents an opportunity to have a conversation with your child about personal safety.

“We will continue to communicate with you, our parents, and our partners, as necessary.”

Steen is scheduled to return to court in both cases next month.

