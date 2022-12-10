Baltimore Pre-K Teacher Awarded Maryland Teacher Of The Year

A Baltimore City Pre-K teacher has been named the Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023, announced Governor Larry Hogan.

Berol Dewdney, a teacher at The Commodore John Rodgers School, was awarded the honor on Friday, Oct. 7 in an announcement made by Governor Hogan congratulating her on her achievements and dedication toward teaching the next generations.

"I want to congratulate Ms. Dewdney on this tremendous achievement, along with the leadership, educators, and students at The Commodore John Rodgers School. Maryland teachers are among the best in the nation. They play a vital role in educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to public service", stated Governor Hogan.

Ms. Dewdney believes education should be rooted in love & the neuroscience of “brain fitness", according to the Maryland State Department of Education.

"There’s nothing we can’t do when we lead with love, collaborate, and center the science of learning! Like we say in Pre-K, it’s time to, “grow our brains and give our hearts!” Forever thankful!", stated Ms. Dewdney about the award.

Congratulations Ms. Dewdney!

