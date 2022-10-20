Baltimore Man Sentenced To Max Prison Term For Shooting Victim Seven Times In Broad Daylight

A Maryland man received the maximum possible sentence for his role in a brazen midday shooting in. Baltimore in May 2021, the state's attorney announced.

Andre Preston was sentenced to 75 years in prison with the first 10 to be served without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood last year.

Specifically, Preston was found guilty in April of:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Disqualified person in possession of a regulated firearm.

Police responded to calls about gunshots in the 3000 block of Normount Court around 1:47 p.m. on Mary 13, 2021, according to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Responding officers found Wilson lying face-up on the ground and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, and right leg. Wilson was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preston was later identified by police as the shooting suspect after he was caught on surveillance video in the area that captured the shooting, which left Wilson with seven gunshot wounds.

“The fact that Mr. Preston was willing to discharge a weapon and take a life in broad daylight is a testament to his complete disregard for humanity and the law,” Mosby stated. “Anyone willing to resort to violence in our city will be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law as this case clearly demonstrates”

