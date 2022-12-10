Baltimore County Elementary School Evacuated As Police Investigate Reported Threat

There was an increased police presence at a Maryland elementary school on Wednesday afternoon as police investigated a reported threat, officials said.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Department responded to Chadwick Elementary School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when a threat was made reportedly targeting the building.

As a precaution, the elementary school was evacuated police said, stressing that no suspicious package was located in the building, where officers searched extensively.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by investigators.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unclear if the threat is credible.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as police release new information.

