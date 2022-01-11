Baltimore City Schools Employee Accused Of Assaulting Stepdaughter: Reports

A Baltimore City Public Schools Police officer is in hot trouble with the law after allegedly abusing and assaulting a family member, according to multiple reports.

Gerard Owens, 48, has reportedly been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault following an incident that was reported over the weekend in the 3200 block of Northway Drive.

Owens is accused of choking his stepdaughter and verbally abusing her during the altercation.

He is now on paid leave with Baltimore City Public Schools, according to WJZ.

The alleged incident happened late on Friday, Oct. 28 into Saturday, Oct. 29, and was reported by his stepdaughter’s mother.

FOX Baltimore reported that Owens has been with the system for two decades, and was once a member of some of the district's top details.

The girl, whose age has not been released by police investigators, was reportedly taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment and evaluation following the incident.

It is unclear if a protective order against Owens has been issued on behalf of the girl.

The WJZ report can be found here, and the FOX report here.

