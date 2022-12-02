Baltimore Catholic School Teacher Busted For Sexual Online Relationship With Former Student: PD

A 38-year-old Maryland catholic school teacher was arrested for having an online sexual relationship with a former student who was a minor, authorities said.

An investigation was launched into Mark Planamente, of Parkville, on Feb. 11 after Maryland State Police got a tip that he was having an inappropriate online relationship with the girl, Marland State Police said.

Planamente was arrested at his home that night on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor, authorities said.

A search of his home turned up electronic devices, which were being forensically examined, authorities said. Additional charges were pending the findings.

Planamente was previously employed as a teacher in the Baltimore County Public School System and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

At the time of his arrest, Planamente was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore. School officials were notified and are assisting Maryland State Police in the investigation.

He was taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance and is being held without bond.

the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore County Police Department and Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Maryland State Police assigned to the Computer Crimes Unit/Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-694-4773. Callers may remain confidential.

