Partly Cloudy 67°

SHARE

School On High Alert Due To Shots Fired In Baltimore County

At least one Baltimore County school was placed into its lockout status on Wednesday afternoon as police investigated reports of shots fired in the area.

Franklin High School
Franklin High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Wallstreethotrod at English Wikipedia
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, May 10, members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road, where there were reports of shots fired blocks away from Franklin High School.

Shell casings were located at the scene, according to investigators, though there have not been any confirmed victims as of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, the school was placed into a lockout status, which means it will operate normally inside the building, but access is restricted outside. 

More information is expected to be released later on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE