School On High Alert Due To Shots Fired In Baltimore County

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, May 10, members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road, where there were reports of shots fired blocks away from Franklin High School.

Shell casings were located at the scene, according to investigators, though there have not been any confirmed victims as of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, the school was placed into a lockout status, which means it will operate normally inside the building, but access is restricted outside.

More information is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.