Robert Silver II, Baltimore DPW Worker, Dies On The Job

A Baltimore City Department of Public Works crew member died on the job late on Friday afternoon, officials say.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott via baltimorecity.gov
Zak Failla
On Aug. 2, toward the end of his shift, Robert Silver II suffered a "medical situation" while riding in their truck that required immediate intervention in the Barclay neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.

He was a "dedicated crew member" of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works' Bureau of Solid Waste, officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and Silver was rushed to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

"We are still working with the crew and medical professionals who tended to Silver to understand the details of what occurred," they added. 

"Our hearts are first and foremost with him," the DPW posted on social media. "His family, and loved ones and DPW colleagues (are grappling) with this loss." 

