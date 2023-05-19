Road Rage At Center Of Fatal Baltimore County Shooting; Two Suspects In Custody, Police Say

Rylan Harris, 28, and Darashea Gross, 29, are facing murder and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Shalia Hendrix in Essex, according to police on Friday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officers were called to investigate a crash in the area of Route 702 near Marlyn Avenue, where they found Hendrix inside a wrecked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken by paramedics to an area hospital and pronounced dead days later.

The investigation led them to identify Harris and Gross as the main suspects, and they were both charged with first-degree murder on Friday, May 19.

It is believed that the incident was isolated and centered around road rage, according to police.

Harris was also charged with first-degree assault, and weapons offenses.

Both are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.