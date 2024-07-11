City resident Devonte Lassiter is behind bars following a lengthy investigation into the June shooting of a 16-year-old near the intersection of South Broadway and Thames Street, authorities announced on Thursday.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

According to police, officers were called to a hospital emergency room on the morning of the shooting, where they found the teen suffering from two gunshot wounds to her right wrist.

Investigators say that the girl was in the 800 block of South Broadway when she was involved in a physical altercation that ended when Lassiter allegedly shot her.

The teen was able to walk up to a medic who took her to a nearby hospital.

Following a monthlong investigation, detectives apprehended Lassiter inside a home in the 4300 block of Park. Heights Avenue without incident.

Lassiter, who is no stranger to law enforcement, with a record dating back to 2014, according to court documents, was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bail.

