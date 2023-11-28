Repeat Violent Offender Placed Back Behind Bars In Baltimore For Armed Robbery: Police

Kirk Rodney Ross, a repeat violent offender, is facing fresh charges for the robbery and weapons offenses following an incident in Northwest Baltimore over the holiday weekend, authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman reported that she was in the 2600 block of Roslyn Avenue on Saturday when she was approached by Ross, who held her up at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from her.

He then fled the area, officials say, but he didn't make it far and he was apprehended by responding officers, who tracked him down and recovered a handgun with an extended magazine that was reportedly used in the robbery.

Ross is facing armed robbery and handgun violations following the incident. No information about his next court appearance was released by the Baltimore Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.