Calvin Moore, a repeat violent offender, was arrested late last month and was charged following a lengthy investigation into the stabbing of a 36-year-old man in April.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on April 22, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Edmondson Avenue, where there was a reported burglary.

Once they arrived to probe the burglary, officers found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body, and he was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say that the victim was allegedly involved in a dispute with Moore, who took out a knife and stabbed him several times before fleeing.

The 35-year-old was identified as a suspect and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Friday afternoon.

