Ravens TE Mark Andrews Avoids Injury In Early Morning Baltimore Car Crash, Team Says

The Ravens released a statement following the crash as Andrews was being evaluated by the team's medical staff at the Ravens' training facility.

No injuries were initially reported, and Andrews later returned to the team for their scheduled morning meeting.

"Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days," the team posted in a statement.

Andrews added that he "appreciates everyone's thought and well wishes."

"This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."

Andrews has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets until he suffered a critical injury last year that limited him to 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

He suffered a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury on a "hip-drop" tackle that was deemed illegal in the offseason and now comes with a 15-yard penalty.

Andrews was able to return to the Ravens for the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, though he was largely a non-factor in the loss.

This season, not even a car crash can keep the tight end off the field and at practice.

