Funk, 25, was a standout member of the Damascus High School in Montgomery County, scoring a record seven touchdowns in 2017.

The running back led the team to a state championship, and went on to play five seasons for the Terps.

After playing for the Rams, Saints, Colts, and Dolphins, Funk is returning home to play for the Ravens' practice squad.

While it's unclear if Funk will be taking a page out of NY Giants QB Tommy DeVito's book and moving back in with his parents, according to his fiance, who won the 2020 season of ABC's "The Bachelor," it's not not a possibility.

“Screaming crying!!!" Sluss posted on her Instagram story following Funk's signing. "Jake is officially a @ravens!!!! So happy I could cry!!!! Baltimore here we come!! We can now live at Jake’s parents house."

Redditors speculated where the couple will live.

