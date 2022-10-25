'Wes Moore Is The Leader Maryland Needs' Obama Says In New Endorsement For Potential Governor

Democratic Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore got a ringing endorsement from one of the country’s most popular political figures.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Moore in a 30-second video that was released on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in advance of the November elections where he is heavily favored to topple Republican Dan Cox to replace current Gov. Larry Hogan.

“You’re about to elect a new governor, and the choice couldn’t be clearer,” Obama said during the ad. “My friend Wes Moore is the leader Maryland needs.

“Now at a time when so much of our politics is about tearing people down, Wes Moore is working to bring people together and lift them up.

Obama is famously the first Black president of the United States, and if Moore were to win, he would become the first Black governor in Maryland history.

“(Moore) wants to build an economy that works for everyone and schools that are second to none because Wes knows that Maryland is strongest when no one is left behind, but he only wins if you vote,” the former president continued. “So let’s do this Maryland.”

