Suspended Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Resigns As HR Investigation Continues

Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned amid an alleged HR investigation into inappropriate behavior around women, reports WMAR 2 News.

The departure was confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office. Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens is reportedly taking over the position temporarily until a permanent replacement is determined, the outlet continues.

Carter was appointed in April 2021 and was in charge of neighborhood development and revitalization of the city, overseeing housing, planning, workforce, tourism, and economic development.

