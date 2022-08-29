Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Politics

Suspended Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Resigns As HR Investigation Continues

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter resigns
Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter resigns Photo Credit: Office of Mayor Brandon Scott

Deputy Baltimore City Mayor Ted Carter has officially resigned amid an alleged HR investigation into inappropriate behavior around women, reports WMAR 2 News.

The departure was confirmed in a statement by a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott's office. Bukola Rashedat Hammed-Owens is reportedly taking over the position temporarily until a permanent replacement is determined, the outlet continues.

Carter was appointed in April 2021 and was in charge of neighborhood development and revitalization of the city, overseeing housing, planning, workforce, tourism, and economic development. 

To read the full report by WMAR 2 News, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.