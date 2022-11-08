Election Day 2022: Governor's Seat, Marijuana Among Top Items On Ballot In Maryland

The polls are open for the 2022 midterm elections, and Maryland voters will have several key decisions to make on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The gubernatorial race between Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore to replace outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan highlights the 2023 ballot, though voters will also determine whether or not the state becomes the latest to legalize marijuana for adults.

Hogan, a Republican, is being forced out of office due to term limit laws, refused to endorse a candidate, but Moore has the backing of former President Barack Obama and was the final Democrat current President Joe Biden touted during the last stop on his campaign tour on the eve of Election Day.

Cox, a current state delegate, has been loudly endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who shares many of the same ideals and talking points of the 45th commander-in-chief.

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes parts of the state's Eastern Shore, Andy Harris, the only Republican member of the House from Maryland, will run against Democrat Heather Mizeur, a former longtime member of the House of Delegates.

Congressman David Trone is seeking his third term after reportedly sinking millions of his own dollars into his run. He is being challenged by Republican Neil Parrott, who’s been in the delegation for more than a decade.

Democrat Anthony G. Brown. and Republican Michael Anthony Peroutka are also vying to serve as Mary's next Attorney General.

Also on the ballot will be the possible legalization of recreational marijuana.

Voters will have to decide if as of July 1, 2023, cannabis should be legal for adults who are 21 and up. If approved

If elected, Moore could be the first African-American governor, his running mate, Aruna Miller, could become the first Asian-American person elected in Maryland, and Brown could become the first-ever Black Attorney General in the state.

Polling places on Tuesday morning opened at 7 a.m. in Maryland, and will close at approximately 8 p.m., though anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to cast a vote.

Results will then be released later on Tuesday night.

Check Daily Voice for updates once the polls close.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.