Democrat Wes Moore Becomes First Black Governor In Maryland History, AP Reports

Democrat Wes Moore has reportedly made history, becoming Maryland's first Black governor after taking down Republican Dan Cox to replace outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

The Associated Press reportedly shortly after polls closed in Maryland on Tuesday, Nov. 8 that Moore, 44, was on pace to win, despite only 1 percent of municipalities reporting.

At Moore’s election party, the crowd erupted with joy when the announcement was made that the AP was calling the race in his favor so early. Neither Cox nor his team has conceded or made a comment in the early going on Election Night.

Moore’s victory flips the governor’s seat from Red to Blue as Hogan was forced out due to term limit laws in Maryland.

The new governor campaigned on education and crime reform, including improved pay for teachers, better training, and additional funding for police.

This is a developing story.

