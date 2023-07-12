Police Searching For Guardians Of Missing 5-Year-Old Boy In Baltimore

The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert after a 5-year-old child was found without his parents or guardians.

Police say that the child was found on Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Fayette Street, though they have been unable to track down the adults responsible for him.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his guardians has been asked to contact the police by calling 911 or (410) 396-2012.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

