Police Probing Death Of Child In Dundalk (DEVELOPING)

According to investigators, at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the unit block of Sollers Point Road, where there was a 4-year-old child in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics responded to the area and rushed the child to an area hospital, where it was later pronounced dead.

Due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding the death, officials said that the incident remains under investigation.

Possible charges are pending a review by the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office and the results of an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

No other details were initially released by the police.

