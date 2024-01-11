Police Officer Convicted By Judge For Stealing From Business In Baltimore: State's Attorney

Officer Eric Payton was convicted this week in a bench trial for misconduct in office and theft of between $100 and $1,500, after stealing from a business while on the job.

According to Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, in September last year, an officer from the department responded to the 4800 block of Belair Road to conduct a check on a local business, where he found the front door ajar, prompting a call for backup.

Payton got the call and responded, and after looking through the property, they could not find contact information for the owner and left a business card before leaving the area.

Later that afternoon, a person affiliated with the business made contact with the department to report a missing envelope that was gone and had been filled with cash.

Prosecutors say that a check of the security cameras throughout the business by the employee found that the two officers walked into the building, where one of them could be seen on the footage kicking the envelope that was on the floor, picking it up, and putting it into their pocket.

When officers responding to the business complaint observed the surveillance footage, they contacted the Evidence Control Unit and inquired if any property was submitted under the complaint number.

The total amount contained in the envelope was $111.

"The actions of Officer Payton not only victimized this local business, but eroded the fragile trust between community and law enforcement," Bates said.

"Every single upstanding officer in the police department pays the price when one of their own casts ethics aside to commit a crime against the very people they are supposed to protect and serve."

Payton will be sentenced on Monday, Feb. 5.

Officials said that misconduct in office carries no maximum penalty so long as the sentence is not cruel and unusual. Theft between $100 and $1500 carries a maximum penalty of six months of incarceration and/or $500 in fines.

