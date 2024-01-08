Police Make Arrest In New Year's Day Parking Garage Shooting In Baltimore

2024 started out with a bang for members of the Baltimore Police Department, who were called not long after midnight to investigate reports of shots fired from a parking garage in the Unit block of Guilford Avenue.

Officers on patrol were alerted to the reported gunshots at around 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

According to the police, as officers approached the area, they found Jamal Artis, 30, exiting the stairwell of the garage onto East Baltimore Street. He was stopped and searched by the officers, who recovered a handgun and arrested him.

Further investigation led police to a 22-year-old woman who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition a week later.

Artis was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, and additional offenses

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.