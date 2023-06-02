Fair 88°

Police Investigating Shooting Death In Woodlawn

Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a shooter who reportedly killed a man overnight. 

Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, officers were called to a parking lot in the 6700 block of Security Boulevard in Woodlawn, where they reportedly found 54-year-old Frank Eubanks, Jr. unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to police. No information about a suspect or motive has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events that led up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

