Police In Baltimore Attempting To Locate Parents Of Nonverbal Child Found Chasing Vehicle

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, officers were called to the 4000 block of Fernhill Avenue after being called by an area resident who found a child wandering out alone.

The concerned citizen said that the kid was found running from the area of Granada Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue, reportedly chasing a black vehicle with temporary tags.

Police say that the child is between 3 and 4 years old and is nonverbal. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics to be evaluated and examined by hospital staff.

Child Protective Services have also been notified and are assuming the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the child has been asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at the department by calling (443) 984-7385 or 911.

