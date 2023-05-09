Police ID Woman Shot Dead In Baltimore County

Shalia Hendrix, 29, was found having suffered a gunshot wound as members of the Baltimore County Police Department investigated a crash around 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, police said.

Officers had been called to Route 702 near Marlyn Avenue, where they found Hendrix inside the vehicle. She was positively identified on Monday, May 8.

Hendrix was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead later over the weekend.

Following her death, friends and family were quick to reach out expressing support for Hendrix.

No shooting suspect has been identified. The exact cause of death has not been released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

