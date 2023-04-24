Police ID Teen Gunned Down Near Baltimore County Intersection Overnight

Elias Cieslak was identified by police investigators as the victim who was found with a bullet wound to his chest at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 on Belair Road near the Rossville Boulevard intersection in Overlea.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found Cieslak suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, though he later died from the injury after being rushed to an area hospital.

No information about a possible shooting suspect or motive has been identified by police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

