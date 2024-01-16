Police ID Man Who Died After Being Taken Into Custody In Owings Mills

On Tuesday, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG's Office announced that Pikesville resident Craig Cousin, 41, was the man who died while in the custody of veteran police officers Cantrell, Folderauer, Eskins, and Marsh earlier this month.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department's Franklin Precinct were called to investigate a suspicious person in the area of Rosewood Lane and Reistertown Road in Owings Mills, according to authorities.

As officers arrived, they say that Cousin appeared to be under the influence was causing a disturbance as family members were attempting to de-escalate the situation.

With an assist from the family, officers were able to get Cousin into custody, though due to his condition, officers were forced render first aid and called paramedics to the scene.

Cousin was taken to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to the department.

No additional details about the death have been released by officials.

Officials say that Officer Cantrell, a four-year veteran; Officer Folderauer, a five-year veteran; Officer Eskins, a 12-year veteran; and Officer Marsh, who has a total of seven years of law enforcement experience are all assigned to the Operations Bureau.

They've been placed on administrative leave.

The incident is now being investigated by the AG's Independent Investigations Division, which is also probing an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead earlier this week.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.