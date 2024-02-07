Fair 37°

SHARE

Police ID 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Mack Truck Crossing Baltimore Street

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a Mack truck this week in Baltimore County, police say.

Burlon Austin, Jr. was killed by the truck earlier this week.

Burlon Austin, Jr. was killed by the truck earlier this week.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Baltimore County Police Department identified local resident Burlon Austin, Jr., as the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Randallstown early on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, on Liberty Road, not far from Brenbrook Drive.

Police say that Austin was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a 2010 Mack 600 truck that was traveling through the area.

Austin was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE