Police ID 70-Year-Old Man Killed By Mack Truck Crossing Baltimore Street

The Baltimore County Police Department identified local resident Burlon Austin, Jr., as the person who was killed in a fatal crash in Randallstown early on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, on Liberty Road, not far from Brenbrook Drive.

Police say that Austin was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a 2010 Mack 600 truck that was traveling through the area.

Austin was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.

