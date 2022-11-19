Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say.

The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Southern District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

