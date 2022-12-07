Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 101 Child Labor Violations At 13 PA McDonald's: US Dept. Of Labor
Police & Fire

Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police Lights
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police.

Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.