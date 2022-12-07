Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting

A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police.

Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.