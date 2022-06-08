Workplace Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore; Suspect At Large

One person was wounded in a workplace shooting in Baltimore, police said.

Police arrived at the MPI Label Systems warehouse in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive on August 5, where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound, but no suspect was to be found, according to CBS News.

Many nearby workers, upon hearing the sound of gunshots, pulled the fire alarm and ran outside to escape the scene, CBS News reported.

One worker who has served the company for over 20 years said he will never return to the location, and that he and his colleagues could not get in touch with their boss as the chaos ensued, the website said.

