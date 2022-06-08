Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Thousands In Maryland Without Power Days After Severe Storms
Police & Fire

Workplace Shooting Under Investigation In Baltimore; Suspect At Large

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

One person was wounded in a workplace shooting in Baltimore, police said. 

Police arrived at the MPI Label Systems warehouse in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive on August 5, where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound, but no suspect was to be found, according to CBS News.

Many nearby workers, upon hearing the sound of gunshots, pulled the fire alarm and ran outside to escape the scene, CBS News reported.

One worker who has served the company for over 20 years said he will never return to the location, and that he and his colleagues could not get in touch with their boss as the chaos ensued, the website said.

Click here to read CBS News' full article. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.