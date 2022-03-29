Woodlawn High Student Hit In The Head With Bat By Another Student (DEVELOPING)

A student at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore is in the hospital after another student allegedly hit them in the back of the head with a bat, according to initial reports.

The 18-year-old student lost consciousness and required immediate medical attention. They were taken to a local hospital for further treatment, initial reports said.

The incident, which was reported just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, happened in the school cafeteria, initial reports said. Police were said to have taken a suspect into custody.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

