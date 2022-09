Officials have confirmed the discovery of a woman's body in an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say.

The body was found shortly after 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the second floor of the home on the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

The cause of the fire as well as the cause of death of the woman is currently under investigation.

