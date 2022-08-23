Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Child Killed In Homicide Under Investigation In Maryland, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Smoking While On Oxygen Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Fire Breaks Out: Officials

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The occupant was airlifted to an area hospital.
The occupant was airlifted to an area hospital. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

A Maryland homeowner had to be airlifted to an area hospital after suffering burns when a fire broke out while she was smoking and on oxygen, according to the state’s fire marshal.

First responders were dispatched to a Wicomico County home on Windy Hill Circle in Delmar shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where there was a reported fire that broke out inside a two-story residence.

A team of 10 firefighters from the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes, officials said.

One occupant of the residence was flown to Bayview for non-life-threatening burns, according to the fire marshal. Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials noted that there was a smoke alarm present, but it did not activate.

The fire - which originated in a first-floor bedroom and caused minimal damage to the residence - was determined to be accidental and caused by someone smoking while on oxygen, which ignited.

No other injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.