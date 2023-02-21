Woman Killed After Pulling Out In Front Of Pickup Truck, Baltimore County Police Say

A 30-year-old woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the Worthington Avenue and Timber Knoll Road intersection around 5 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, where there was a reported crash involving local resident LaShae Ford, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Investigators say that a Ford F350 that was driving east on Worthington Avenue struck a Honda Civic driven by Ford that was attempting to turn west from Timber Knoll Road.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford F350 was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials noted.

Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team officials are still investigating the crash.

