Woman Killed After Hitting Backhoe Being Escorted By Maryland Transit Administration On I-695

A woman was killed on I-695 in Maryland when she crashed into a backhoe being escorted by a pair of pick-up trucks in Baltimore County, state police said.

Baltimore resident Quiana Yvette Washington, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the agency.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-695 at Edmondson Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, officials said.

The initial investigation determined that Washington’s black Acura RDX struck the side of the backhoe, which was being escorted by the Maryland Transit Administration.

The Acura then struck the rear of the front pickup truck and came to a crashing halt.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The outer loop of I-695 was shut down for about six hours following the crash while police investigated and the scene was cleared.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.