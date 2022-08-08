Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman In Grave Condition After Baltimore Double Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
1000 block of Poplar Grove Street
1000 block of Poplar Grove Street Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

Two victims were rushed to the hospital after a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

A 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were struck shortly before 11 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street, according to Baltimore police.

Upon arrival, officers located the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed both victims to the hospital where the man was reportedly stabilized, officials said.

The woman is listed in grave condition, according to homicide detectives, who were notified due to the female victim’s condition. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

