Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and a second who was struck in the arm.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, with the woman shot in the head listed in critical condition on Wednesday morning, according to the department. The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators did not release the names or ages of either woman.

Detectives said that they’re working to locate video footage from the area to identify a shooter. No other details were released about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

