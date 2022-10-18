Woman Found Fatally Near Southern Baltimore Park By Shooter At Large: Police

A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police announced.

Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in the city to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the woman, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead later on Tuesday.

Investigators have not released the name or any identifying information regarding the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the murder has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

