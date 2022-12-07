Contact Us
Woman Fights For Life, Man Killed After Violent Early Morning Attack In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Caution Tape
Caution Tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/Danhusseyphoto

Police are investigating a double shooting of a man and a woman in Baltimore, authorities say.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue, for a report of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Once there, officers located a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where the 25-year-old man later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

