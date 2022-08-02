Contact Us
Breaking News: Catonsville School Shooting Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)
Woman, 33, Dies After Being Pushed Down Flight Of Stairs In Baltimore: Police

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 33-year-old woman died after being pushed down a flight of stairs in a home in Baltimore, police said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with head trauma following the incident on the 7000 block of North Curley Street around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, city police said.

She died of her injuries two days later. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where the case was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

