Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly Baltimore man who went missing in his wheelchair, officials say.

Jospeh Rascoe, 74, was last seen in his chair on the 400 block of East North Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

Mr. Rascoe was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Rascoe is urged to dial 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.