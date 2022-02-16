WANTED: Baltimore Man Raped 13-Year-Old Girl, Brutally Stabbed 2nd Victim 2X, Police Say

A 20-year-old Baltimore man is being sought by police in the rape of a 13-year-old girl, and a pair of domestic stabbings targeting a 21-year-old victim, authorities announced.

The first incident carried out at the hands of Marquise Henry Jr. was on Dec. 15, 2021, when he raped the teen girl in East Baltimore, city police said.

Five days later, he stabbed the 21-year-old woman 14 times on Cottage Avenue, injuring her lung, liver, neck and arms, according to police. Her injuries were so severe she needed surgery.

Then, on Feb. 10, 2022, the same victim was stabbed multiple times in the throat on Saint Paint Street, authorities said.

"In order to be truly successful in the fight against crime -- we all need to work together," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

"We are asking residents, friends, family members, neighbors and all Baltimoreans to come together to help us solve cases and bring justice to our community."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marquise Henry Jr. is urged to contact investigators or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.