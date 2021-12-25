Viral TikTok Shows Unruly DC Passenger Fighting Federal Air Marshal, Flight Attendant

Footage of an unruly Delta passenger accused of assaulted a federal air marshal and flight attendant on a flight from Washington DC to Los Angeles earlier this month is going viral on TikTok.

Ariel Pennington, 35, of Washington DC, was charged by police in Oklahoma City with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after the flight made an emergency landing Dec. 9, OKCFox reports.

The TikTok posted by user @biiigpuuur begins with Pennington standing in the aisle wearing a black tank top with his fist in the air.

"They brought out the zip ties and that's when I knew sh*t was about to go down," the TikToker said.

Pennington's female seat mate apparently asked to be moved after he made her uncomfortable.

"Then big dawg decided he wanted to stop wearing a mask and fight the flight attendant," the video says. Pennington can be heard saying "You're not authority," and telling the air marshal "you's a b*tch."

Pennington was eventually subdued by the air marshal, and the plane landed at Will Rogers World Airport at around 7:40 p.m. local time. He was booked in the OKC jail around 11:15 p.m. and released just under six hours later, CNN says citing jail records.

"So much for a nonstop flight," the TikToker said.

