Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories

Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say.

Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Footage shows the suspect vehicle, a 2016 silver Lexus CT with the license plate CT200H, pulling up by the group of victims who were standing in the shade at the intersection. A suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victims before getting back into the suspect vehicle and fleeing.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.

Details surrounding the victims are as follows:

  • 25-year-old man - Critical
  • 24-year-old man - Deceased
  • 38-year-old man - Critical
  • 63-year-old man- Critical
  • 70-year-old man – Stable
  • 43-year-old man - Critical
  • 55-year-old man- Condition Unknown

To view the video, click here. The footage may be graphic to some viewers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call #BPD homicide detectives at: 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also reach out to the Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland: 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.