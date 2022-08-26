Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police

Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say.

Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Footage shows the suspect vehicle, a 2016 silver Lexus CT with the license plate CT200H, pulling up by the group of victims who were standing in the shade at the intersection. A suspect exited the vehicle and opened fire on the victims before getting back into the suspect vehicle and fleeing.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle can be viewed below.

Details surrounding the victims are as follows:

25-year-old man - Critical

24-year-old man - Deceased

38-year-old man - Critical

63-year-old man- Critical

70-year-old man – Stable

43-year-old man - Critical

55-year-old man- Condition Unknown

To view the video, click here. The footage may be graphic to some viewers.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call #BPD homicide detectives at: 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also reach out to the Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland: 1-866-7LOCKUP.

